Tax freeze prompts shift to kerosene heaters for many Jordanian households

AMMAN — Many Jordanian households are shifting to kerosene-fuelled heaters this winter following the tax suspension on the fuel derivative.

The tax suspension took effect following His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to freeze the kerosene tax this winter to ease the financial burdens of citizens, especially families with limited income.

Abu Abdullah, who owns a heating repair and maintenance services shop in Amman’s Marj Al Hammam neighbourhood, told The Jordan Times on Thursday that he received “numerous calls regarding maintenance of indoor kerosene heaters”.

Abu Abdullah’s customers brought unused kerosene heaters to his shop for repair or sought replacement.

At the beginning of winter, Hala Bashiti, a mother of three, started to use her kerosene heater.

“Combined with the rise in food, clothes and fuel costs, all people must adopt such a decision in order to feel a bit relieved,” she told The Jordan Times.

Dalin Subhi, a homemaker, said that she bought 25 litres of kerosene for around JD15 instead of JD20.

“It is going to be a lot easier for us this winter, and now I can somehow manage to afford all my bills,” she said.

Ahmad Hassan, a handyman, said that he has repaired a couple of kerosene heaters since the decision was announced. “People now have the choice to use kerosene heaters alone, or to use a mix of heating options,” he said.