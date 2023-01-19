Tax freeze fuels demand for kerosene heaters

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Jan 19,2023 - Last updated at Jan 19,2023

AMMAN — The demand for kerosene and kerosene fuelled-heaters is skyrocketing after the government’s decision to freeze the tax imposed on kerosene this winter, according to sector representatives.

President of the Gas Station Owners Association (GSOA) Nahar Seedat told The Jordan Times that the demand for kerosene increased by 80 per cent since the government’s announcement of the tax freeze.

Meanwhile, demand for gas cylinders and diesel remained steady, Seedat said.

Economist Khaled Salameh stated that the maintained diesel and gas cylinder demand demonstrates that “there is no alternative for kerosene” when it comes to low- and middle- income households.

“Increased kerosene prices didn’t drive demand for other fuel derivatives, meaning that kerosene is their one and only option,” Salameh told The Jordan Times.

Without kerosene, low-income households would have no heating solution during winter, he said.

“The government is urged to develop long-term strategic pricing policy for fuel derivatives, especially kerosene, due to the enormous impact that kerosene has on the well-being of the most vulnerable communities,” Salameh added.

Eyad Subhi, the owner of a heater dealership, told The Jordan Times that demand for kerosene fuelled-heaters picked up after the government’s decision to freeze the kerosene tax.

In Subhi’s experience, the demand for gas heaters remained steady. However, prior to the government’s decision to freeze the tax, he didn’t sell any kerosene heaters, he said.

“Demand for kerosene heater filters increased dramatically over the past two weeks,” Subhi noted.

Subhi urged users to always properly ventilate their spaces when using gas and kerosene heaters.

“Every year we witness cases of gas inhalation that sometimes lead to death,” Subhi noted.

Proper ventilation and routinely replacing heater filters are “extremely essential” to the safety of their users, Subhi said.