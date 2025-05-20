Tax department unveils overhaul focused on fairness, reform - official

By Maria Weldali - May 20,2025 - Last updated at May 20,2025

AMMAN — The Income and Sales Tax Department is advancing a comprehensive package of reforms aimed at fairness, transparency, and digital transformation, without introducing new taxes or raising existing rates, according to the department’s Director General Hussam Abu Ali.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Ministry of Government Communications titled “The National E-Invoicing System and Tax Reforms”, Abu Ali said that the reform efforts aimed to build trust between taxpayers and auditors while aligning with international best practices.

A key pillar of the reform is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in auditing procedures, Abu Ali said, noting that 85 per cent of tax returns are now electronically audited using an advanced AI-driven system that covers companies, institutions, employees, and individuals.

He added that the department has achieved full digital integration with the Social Security Corporation and the Companies Control Department, enabling real-time verification of employee records and corporate declarations to detect discrepancies and improve compliance.

To enhance taxpayer services, the department now offers 65 core electronic services, allowing taxpayers, representatives, and consultants to complete all tax-related procedures digitally.

A newly launched “Golden List” initiative provides expedited services to individuals and businesses that have maintained a clean tax record for the past five years.

To combat tax evasion in high-risk sectors, the department has deployed digital surveillance systems. Abu Ali also noted that the department is transitioning from a sales-based to a supply-based sales tax structure to better align with international standards.

Ministry of Government Communications Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh highlighted the department’s continued progress in digital transformation, capacity building among staff, and the adoption of international standards in tax administration.