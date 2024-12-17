Tamkeen calls for safe complaint mechanisms, expanded protections for migrant workers

By Maria Weldali - Dec 17,2024 - Last updated at Dec 17,2024

AMMAN — On the occasion of International Migrants Day, observed annually on December 18, Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights called for the creation of safe and accessible mechanisms for migrant workers to file complaints without fear of retaliation.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, Tamkeen urged ratifying the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

The organisation also emphasised the need to expand social protections to include all workers, regardless of their legal status.

According to Tamkeen, Jordan registered 301,033 migrant workers with the Ministry of Labour in 2023, comprising 202,173 men and 98,860 women.

“Between January and November 2024, Tamkeen received 153 complaints from migrant workers,” the organisation said.

These complaints revealed various abuses, including partial or complete wage withholding, passport confiscation, denial of holidays, restrictions on communication with families, as well as physical and verbal abuse, fraud, and extortion.

Workers interviewed also reported being forced to pay for the return of their passports, enduring excessive working hours without overtime compensation, and lacking proper sleeping accommodations.

In response to these complaints in 2024, Tamkeen provided 103 legal consultations, mediated 51 cases between workers and employers, and referred 24 cases to the Anti-Trafficking Unit.

Additionally, four cases resulted in labour lawsuits upon the request of the complainants.

While acknowledging legislative progress in protecting migrant workers, Tamkeen highlighted gaps in enforcement and systemic challenges that undermine these efforts.

Tamkeen also urged the government to adopt “comprehensive policies to combat exploitation, protect migrant workers, and hold violators accountable.”

Tamkeen also stressed that without legislative reform and improved implementation, migrant workers in Jordan will continue to face vulnerabilities and abuses.