Tablet imports reach JD45m in 2024, Vision reports
By JT - Jan 28,2025 - Last updated at Jan 28,2025
Jordan's tablet computer imports reached JD45 million in 2024, according to customs data released Tuesday by the Association of Mobiles Phone and Accessories Investors (JT file)
AMMAN — Jordan's tablet computer imports reached JD45 million in 2024, according to customs data released Tuesday by the Association of Mobiles Phone and Accessories Investors (Vision), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Head of Association Ahmed Alloush, reported that with an average market price of JD97 per device, total tablet imports reached approximately 464,000 units during the past year, citing certified customs documentation.
The figures mark a significant increase from 2023's imports of 310,000 devices, though roughly matching 2022's level of 451,000 units, demonstrating fluctuating market demand over the three-year period.
The data, based on certified customs invoices, reflects official import volumes through Jordan's customs channels, Alloush said in a statement, providing insights into the kingdom's consumer electronics market trends.
