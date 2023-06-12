Syrian refugees increasingly content to reside in Jordan, survey finds

In this file photo, Syrian refugees are seen at Azraq Camp, around 100km from Amman, in the eastern desert (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The majority of Syrian refugees in Jordan prefer to stay in the Kingdom for the time being, according to survey carried out by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The study revealed that 97 per cent of Syrian refugees surveyed in Jordan have no intention of returning to Syria in the coming 12 months, while only 0.8 per cent would be interested in returning, and 2.4 per cent were divided.

Economist Husam Ayesh told the Jordan Times that the significant percentage of refugees wanting to continue their life in Jordan can be accredited to the vast amount of job opportunities and stability that the Kingdom promises.

“The infrastructure in Syria is not equipped, and return is linked to economic and social risks that refugees may be weary of,” Ayesh said.

The stability that Jordan represents for refugees and immigrants can only be achieved through the fulfilment of the obligations of donor countries, according to Ayesh.

These obligations, such as economic aid should be granted generously to countries like Jordan, Ayesh said, stressing that economic aid should be distributed to establish a wide range of facilities and economic zones in areas with large Syrian populations, in which both nationalities can collaboratively work.

In addition to the significant proportion of Syrian refugees deciding to stay in Jordan, the report credited other countries in the region for nurturing a stable home for Syrian refugees.

According to the study carried out by UNHCR between January and February 2023, 93.5 per cent of refugees living in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq did not want to return to Syria in the next year, an increase from last year’s 92.8 per cent. About a quarter of refugees who refused to return within the next year answered that they still wish to return to Syria within the next five years.

Yet, 96.8 per cent of Syrian refugees residing in Jordan refuse to return to Syria in the next year, representing the highest percentage, compared with 95 per cent in Egypt, 94 per cent in Iraq and 91 per cent in Lebanon, according to the report.

The survey also indicated that 65 per cent of refugees in Jordan indicated a desire to return to Syria at some point in the future, representing the highest percentage, followed by Lebanon and Iraq. The percentage of Syrian refugees in Jordan wanting to return to Syria decreased from 2.4 per cent to 0.8 per cent, representing the largest decrease compared to other countries in the region.

According to the survey, which polled 2,984 refugees, issues in security, financing, housing and basic amenities in Syria were some of the main factors influencing the answers of refugees when asked about their thoughts on return.