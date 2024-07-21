Syrian man allegedly stabs brothers, jumps to death from Abdoun bridge

By Rana Husseini - Jul 21,2024 - Last updated at Jul 21,2024

AMMAN — Police on Sunday said a Syrian man allegedly killed his two siblings and injured a third then took his own life in Amman earlier in the day.

The suspect allegedly stabbed his two brothers following a heated dispute and left the house, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

Shortly afterwards, the police official told The Jordan Times that police received a report that a Syrian man had allegedly “jumped from Abdoun bridge to his death”.

“Upon investigating the death of the person who jumped from Abdoun bridge, we realised that it was the suspect who reportedly murdered his two brothers earlier in the day,” Sartawi added.

The victim’s bodies were transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for a government autopsy, a senior medical source said.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Court prosecutor was notified and will take over the case, a senior judicial source said.

“The Criminal Court prosecutor is expected to summon the victims’ family for further questioning,” according to the senior judicial source.

The prosecutor also ordered that the weapon found at the crime scene be sent to the Forensic and Laboratories Department for further analysis, the senior source added.

Investigations are ongoing according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.