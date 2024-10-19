Swiss-Jordanian cooperation to highlight coral reef conservation

For its inaugural year, the “Voices of the Reef: Season 1” exhibition will be showcased at the Aqaba Fortress (Photo courtesy of the Swiss embassy in Amman)

AMMAN — In an initiative that merges art, science, and environmental conservation, the Embassy of Switzerland in Jordan has announced the launch of the “Voices of the Reef” exhibition, set to open in Aqaba in two weeks.

The announcement was made during a media lunch on Thursday, hosted by Swiss Ambassador Emilija Georgieva, and attended by notable journalists and artists.

For its inaugural year, the “Voices of the Reef: Season 1” exhibition will be showcased at the Aqaba Fortress, featuring original artworks created by 11 artists, 10 from Jordan and 1 from Switzerland.

These pieces were produced during an immersive residency that took place earlier in May.

The artworks aim to capture the beauty of the coral ecosystems while raising awareness about the environmental threats they face, such as overfishing, plastic pollution, and climate change.

“Art speaks to a lot of people, and we believe this exhibition will encourage them to think about environmental protection, especially when it comes to preserving the coral reefs,” said Ambassador Georgieva.

Jordanian artist Ahmad Shaweesh, one of the participants, reflected on his contributions to the exhibition, explaining that art not only showcases the beauty of nature but also holds a message.

“The goal of my artworks is to convey the beauty of coral reefs and inspire the observer to take action in preserving them.”

“The artworks represent three stages. Initially, I captured realistic views using water colours, as I found this technique most suitable for expressing the theme,” he explained. “

The project is a cooperation between the Swiss Embassy, the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, and the Aqaba Economic Special Zone Authority (ASEZA).

It seeks not only to celebrate the vibrant biodiversity of Aqaba’s reefs but also to foster dialogue on sustainability and marine conservation in Jordan.

The patronage of HRH Princess Rajwa Bint Ali adds significant cultural prestige to the exhibition, further emphasising its importance as a platform for environmental advocacy.