Swiss embassy celebrates country’s 732nd birthday

Switzerland’s Ambassador to Jordan Emilija Georgieva and guests during an event marking Switzerland’s 732nd ‘birthday’ in Amman on Tuesday (Photo by Osama Aqarbeh)

AMMAN — Switzerland’s Ambassador to Jordan Emilija Georgieva on Tuesday commended the nearly 75 years of strong Jordanian-Swiss relations in a speech on the occasion of Switzerland’s national day.

The event, held at Kan Zaman in Amman, marked Switzerland’s 732nd birthday with the atmosphere of a causal street festival featuring ice cream provided by Swiss company Mövenpick and Swiss delicacies such as raclette, roesti and spaetzle prepared by the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts under the guidance of the academy’s director, Swiss national Jacques Rossel.

Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the official establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Switzerland, representing “a journey of friendship, respect and cooperation”, the ambassador said.

She also noted that together, the two countries have worked “hand-in-hand” to promote peace and stability, enhance sustainability, spark innovation and ensure that quality education empowers the Jordanian youth to progress towards a more prosperous future.

Jordanian-Swiss trade has increased over the years, particularly in goods such as precious metals, pharmaceutical products and textiles, with last year’s bilateral trade volume reaching $1 billion, the ambassador said.

Georgieva also pointed to Jordan’s popularity as a travel destination for the Swiss people, explaining that almost 10,000 Swiss people have explored Petra, Jerash, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea and Amman. With four weekly flights connecting the two countries, the ambassador expressed her certainty that even more Swiss travellers will visit the Kingdom in the future.

The event was attended my Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh, Swiss citizens and other distinguished guests, according to a statement from the Swiss embassy.