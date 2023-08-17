Sweet shops score high as Tawjihi results boost demand

The timeless tradition of giving away knafah, a Middle Eastern dessert made of very fine shreds of pastry layered with soft cheese and topped with sugar syrup, remains a ‘love language’ that Jordanians use to celebrate with their loved ones (Photos by Osama Aqarbeh)

AMMAN — In celebration of the release of the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) results, local businesses are expecting a significant surge in activity as students and their families celebrate their academic achievements. From sweet shops to jewellery stores and chocolateries to florists, market patterns have led local retailers to prepare for an increase in sales.

Despite inflation and an increasing cost of living, the market witnesses an increase in consumer spending during Tawjihi celebrations, according to many retailers in Amman.

The timeless tradition of giving away knafah, a Middle Eastern dessert made of very fine shreds of pastry layered with soft cheese and topped with sugar syrup, remains a “love language” that Jordanians use to celebrate with their loved ones.

Hilda Harir, who is celebrating her daughter’s success in Tawjihi, reflected on this tradition.

“Knafah has been an integral part of our culture for generations. It’s not just about the delicious dessert, it’s about the warmth and happiness it symbolises,” she told The Jordan Times. “When people are happy, knafah brings us all together.”

Harir ordered all she needed to celebrate her daughter’s success; she had all the chocolate, knafah and decorations ready to celebrate.

Ahmad Kan’an, an employee of one of Amman’s knafah shops, told The Jordan Times that his shop has had standing orders placed over the last several weeks.

“This time of the year is usually our peak, we get orders not only from Tawjihi students’ families, but from their extended family members and friends who want to join the celebration,” Kan’an said.

Saleem Dmairty, the owner of a sweet shop in Amman, told The Jordan Times that the demand typically surges before Tawjihi results, and lasts for almost two weeks.

“We witness a spike in demand that starts one week prior to the results and [ends] almost two weeks after,” he said.

Flowers, another significant emblem of celebration, are a staple during this time.

“We’re working tirelessly to ensure that our customers have a variety of colourful bouquets to choose from as they congratulate their loved ones,” Shahed Nazer, a florist, told The Jordan Times.