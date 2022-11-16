Swedish King and Queen visit King Hussein Cancer Centre

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden with HRH Prince Talal Bin Muhammad and HRH Princess Ghida Talal during their visit to the King Hussein Cancer Centre on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden on Wednesday visited the King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC), one of the most prominent cancer hospitals in the region.

Their majesties were received by HRH Prince Talal Bin Muhammad, special adviser to His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and the KHCC, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During their tour, which would enhance Jordanian-Swedish health cooperation, Their Majesties were briefed on the Advanced Linear Accelerator (LINAC), a donation made by the Swedish Elekta — a company for radiotherapy, radiosurgery and related equipment and clinical management for cancer treatment - to Al Bashir Hospital in Amman in 2018.

They also learned about the installation of Gamma Knife at the Jordan University Hospital, which is an advanced alternative to traditional brain surgery and whole-brain radiation therapy used to treat complex cases.

Princess Ghida expressed confidence in Swedish medical technologies, including Elekta products.

This cooperation and Sweden’s support for Jordan’s health sector has set an example of the success that can be achieved through international partnerships, helping Jordan fight cancer in accordance with the best international standards, the princess said.

Health Minister Feras Al Hawari highlighted the ministry’s efforts, in cooperation with partners, to fight cancer and raise awareness about the importance of early detection, as well as to improve medical care in this field, including palliative care.

Expressing appreciation of Elekta, Hawari highlighted that the Swedish company’s donation serves the health needs of Jordanian and refugees.

Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark said that science and technology are essential to addressing enormous challenges facing humanity, adding “prosperity could be realised only through continuous development, which was emphasised during Their Majesties visit to Jordan”.

There are more than 11,500 new cancer cases in Jordan a year. Patients who require radiotherapy as part of their care are treated by Elekta equipment, and several of them are at the KHCC, said Caroline Leksell, a member of the Elekta board of directors.