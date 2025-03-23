Swedish Dialogue Institute hosts panel on faith’s role in advancing peace, development

From the left: Ann Mawe, Amer Al Hafi, Anna Hjalm, Marwan Al Faouri, Renee Hattar and Amer Bani Amer (Photo Courtesy of the Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa)

AMMAN — The Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa (SDI) on Thursday hosted a "Ramadan Iftar and Panel Discussion" at the Director’s Residence in Amman, bringing together religious, academic, and civil society leaders to explore the role of faith in advancing peace and development.

The panel featured prominent figures, including Professor of Theology at Al al-Bayt Universit Amer Hafi, Director of the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies (RIIFS) Renee Hattar, Secretary-General of the Global Forum for Moderation Marwan Faouri, and Founder and Director of Hayat Centre (Rased) Amer Bani Amer.

Moderated by SDI Director Ann Mawe, the discussion began with the question, “What does religion mean to you?” The conversation then shifted to exploring practical, actionable ways in which faith can foster peace-building and social cohesion in societies facing complex challenges.

The dialogue provided diverse perspectives on how faith can serve as a bridge to enhance understanding and cooperation among communities. Mawe said, “The Iftar Panel discussion emphasises the importance of involving faith communities in peace-building and development dialogues. By promoting open communication and collaboration, we contribute to creating more cohesive and resilient societies.”

The event exemplifies SDI’s ongoing dedication to facilitating dialogue and mutual understanding between the MENA region and Europe through inclusive and constructive conversations.

The Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa (SDI) is a governmental agency under the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, designed to foster dialogue between Sweden, Europe, and the MENA region. It also supports the Euro-Mediterranean Partnership.