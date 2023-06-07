Swedish ambassador highlights shared aspiration with Jordan

Sweden’s Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark speaks during a reception held by the embassy to mark Sweden’s National Day on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Sweden’s Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark has highlighted the significant impact of recent visits by the Swedish Royal Family to Jordan, highlighting that they have strengthened the “deep-rooted” historical relations between the two kingdoms.

These visits have paved the way for future partnerships between Sweden and Jordan, the diplomat said during a reception held by the embassy on Tuesday to mark Sweden’s National Day.

The Swedish Royal Family made three visits to Jordan in the past eight months, as the Queen of Sweden visited Jordan in October, followed by a visit by the Swedish King and Queen in November. Most recently, Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel attended the Royal wedding last week, she said.

The ambassador emphasised the importance of the recent announcement by the Royal Jordanian airline related to the commencement of direct flights between Stockholm and Amman, as well as the establishment of a Jordanian embassy in Sweden.

These moves would ease cultural and academic exchange, trade, investment and tourism between the two countries, she added.

She highlighted the first Swedish-Jordanian Business and Investment Forum held in November, which was attended by the King of Sweden and HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

The forum, organised in collaboration with the Jordan Strategy Forum, the Crown Prince Foundation, and various business associations, aimed to increase awareness of the opportunities offered by both countries. It focused on highlighting the potential for outstanding entrepreneurs and future business leaders, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ambassador underscored the importance of the two networks established last year: The Swedish-Jordanian Business Network and the Swedish-Jordanian Alumni Network. These networks, comprising Jordanians who have studied or participated in leadership programmes in Sweden, along with cultural cooperation initiatives, will facilitate meaningful dialogue and cooperation on pressing issues such as climate change, sustainability, youth and women’s empowerment, while also promoting job creation and fostering innovation.

The diplomat also reaffirmed the “strong” partnership between Jordan and Sweden in global and regional affairs, grounded in shared aspirations for a better world and a steadfast commitment to diplomacy. She commended Jordan’s unwavering dedication to peace, dialogue, and its influential regional role, which is held in high regard.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the ambassador expressed Sweden’s ongoing commitment to working with Jordan towards a two-state solution, emphasising her country’s respect to international law and support for UNRWA. She also expressed gratitude for Jordan’s humanitarian efforts in hosting refugees, as well as for its recent assistance in evacuating Swedish citizens from Sudan.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of the Swedish Institute for Dialogue in the MENA, which was opened in Amman, noting that it emphasises shared commitment to enhance regional dialogue. The institute will serve as a platform for researchers, policymakers, and thought leaders to come together, exchange ideas, deepen mutual understanding, and address common challenges, she said

Minister of Culture Haifa Al Najjar underscored the exceptional relations between Jordan and Sweden across various domains and the commitment of both nations to enhancing these ties.