Supreme Judge Department reiterates rarity of under-18 marriages

By Maria Weldali - May 08,2023 - Last updated at May 08,2023

AMMAN — Through legal measures and procedures, Jordan “is keen to steer clear” of the image of illegal, underage marriages, according to the Supreme Judge Department's Spokesperson Ashraf Al Omari.

“The Jordanian Personal Status Law regulates the legal age of marriage, and over the years, has gone through numerous amendments. The current law has a clear philosophy, and accepts exceptional cases based on certain conditions,” Omari told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

The minimum legal age for marriage in Jordan is 18 for both men and women. However, Jordanian law grants exceptions that allow individuals, especially girls, who are 16 years old or older, to get married. The exception exists in order to guarantee the rights of all parties and avoid any form of undocumented marriage, which can have numerous dangers.

“The number of exceptions granted in 2022 decreased by 27 per cent when compared with 2021,” Omari said.

Regarding the pre-marital courses or marriage preparation programmes, Omari noted that in 2017, pre-marital preparations were issued and a training phase was even conducted. However, the pandemic interrupted all courses. “Now, we are about to introduce a new phase,” he said.

Moreover, the spokesperson underscored that it is crucial to use “clear and explicit language” when speaking about child marriage, as international standards on the topic differ. Therefore, when international reports are issued, the numbers provided might not reflect the same definition of child marriage on the ground.

Jordanian courts do not authorise marriages of persons under the age of 18, unless an appropriate court decision is issued, Omari reiterated.