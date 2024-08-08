Students ready to celebrate Tawjihi “highest results in ten years”

“This year’s results are the highest in ten years,” according to the Nawaf Ajarmeh, the ministry’s secretary general (photo courtesy by Alrai)

AMMAN — Jordanian families enthusiastically prepared for the announcement of the 2024 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) results, with festive decorations and pre-celebrations.

The results were made available at five in the evening on Thursday. Following the announcement of the results, the Ministry of Education in a press briefing held at 6 pm, announced the pass rate of all streams, in addition to revealing the top achievers.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, Nawaf Ajarmeh, the ministry’s secretary general, said that “this year’s results are the highest in ten years.”

Along the same lines, the Public Security Directorate announced a set of traffic and security measures and procedures to curb festive firing to provide a safe atmosphere for citizens to celebrate, and prevent any other wrongful practices.

Mohammad Manaseer, a Tawjihi student, said to The Jordan Times that he is excited to see his results as he is certain that he did well in the exams. “Everyone is getting in the spirit and is ready for the celebration especially my parents.” He expressed.

When Tawjihi results are announced people usually gather in public spaces like streets and squares, to celebrate their achievement, according to Manaseer who noted that such celebrations involve singing, cheering, honking car horns, and other forms of joyful expressions.

Similarly, Um Hatem, a mother of a Tawjihi student said over the phone that nowadays students are more focused on having memorable experiences with their parents and other relatives, wishing her son and other students endless success in their future endeavours.

Sweet shops on Thursday also experienced a boost in sales driven by Tawjihi celebrations. In this regard, Hamada Ahmad, an employee at a sweets shop in Amman, said that “sales increased by at least 50 per cent on Thursday.”

To mark the announcement of the results, some families have already printed banners and posters of the graduate, while in other neighbourhoods and parts of the Kingdom Tawjihi celebrations extended to the community, with large numbers of crowds visiting the graduate’s home to give thanks for the graduate’s success.

