Strengthening Jordan’s cyber security vital for safe investment environment — experts

AMMAN — Strengthening Jordan’s cyber security systems will contribute to supporting the business sector and providing a safe environment for investment, according to experts.

Cyber security plays a significant role in the world’s race towards digital transformation. Therefore, both the public and private sectors should embrace technological advancements and the digital transformation, said Haitham Rawajbeh, Representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

Rawajbeh highlighted the importance of the newly launched National Cyber security Centre in protecting official institutions and various vital economic sectors, noting that Jordan’s infrastructure is “ready to enhance cyber security and digital transformation, which must be accelerated”.

“Any investor looks for a country that is ready to protect their data, and that is developed in terms of payment methods. This encourages investment and improves the business environment,” Rawajbeh told The Jordan Times in a recent interview.

He noted that cyber-attacks have been on the rise every month, as most data is stored on cloud systems, making the process of hacking much easier. This problem requires stronger cyber security systems, said Rawajbeh.

Rawajbeh recommended the implementation of effective firewalls calibrated according to the needs of the institution, where all unnecessary ports and gates are closed.

“These firewalls need constant updating of data and strength in performance,” he added.

Data protection comes with a high material cost, which poses a challenge for cyber security enhancement, especially for SMEs. In addition, the lack of awareness and knowledge of the concept of cyber security adds to this problem, Rawajbeh said.

He indicated that Jordanian universities offer AI and cyber security majors, which are often connected programmes. However, there are no specialists in cyber security, and most graduates in this field leave Jordan to work for big companies abroad.

“Cyberattacks happen in many ways, which can include: Sabotage, disruption, information theft and data exploitation with the intent of harming the organisation’s reputation, disrupting a specific system, replacing information, and asking for money in return for data,” Rawajbeh added.

He stressed the need to provide firewalls for the personal devices of employees working from home or from external offices, pointing to the importance of training employees on data protection and the process of storing information correctly and safely.

Economic analyst Hosam Ayesh emphasised that cyber security has become an integral part of economic performance in every country in the world.

“The completion, sustainability and development of businesses are done digitally. Therefore, cyber security is one of the most important drivers of economic activity,” Ayesh told The Jordan Times.

Cyber security promotes growth and progress in various businesses, making it a top priority for discussion for G7 meetings, the G-20 summit and the United Nations meetings, according to Ayesh.

“Cyber security techniques have opened new doors for trade and industry, which enhances economic development and improves opportunities for increasing business in a secure environment,” Ayesh continued.

He also noted that international relations are now based upon a guarantee of cyber security. “It is the engine of the global economy at the present time, and enhances the business and investment system,” he said.

“We need to be familiar with the maintenance of systems and devices used in economic operations so our economy can be able to offer a safe investment environment,” Ayesh added.