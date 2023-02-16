Stationery retailers struggle as shoppers feel squeeze, competition toughens 

Stationery retailers are struggling to stay profitable as shoppers tighten their purse strings due to the cost-of-living crunch, according to stakeholders (File photo)

AMMAN — Stationery retailers are struggling to stay profitable as shoppers tighten their purse strings due to the cost-of-living crunch, according to stakeholders.

The demand has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, Amer Al Shilbayeh, who works at his father’s stationery shop, told The Jordan Times.

He noted that the back-to-school shopping seasons were not profitable because buyers being more selective in their purchases.

“Three years ago, one customer would come in and buy 20 pencils and a bulk of notebooks, erasers and rulers to cover kids’ needs for the entire semester,” he said.

However, people are now more careful with their spending habits, according to Shilbayeh.

He noted that “customers only purchase what covers their immediate needs and try to save as much money as they can”.

According to Shilbayeh, his father’s shop was on the verge of permanent closure after the pandemic hit.

“We weren’t able to meet any of our financial obligations. Taking out a loan was our only option to survive, and we are still repaying it,” he added.

Shilbayeh, who took on a second job to increase his income, also pointed out that the shop’s rent has increased by 35 per cent over the past two years.

The head of the Stationery, Libraries and Office Equipment Dealers and Manufacturers Syndicate Mohammad Hajjer said that this season’s low demand is partly due to recent inclement weather conditions that temporarily closed the nation’s schools.

“We expected the demand to rebound when schools reopened, but that wasn’t the case because we had to compete with houseware and clothing retailers, who also sell stationery supplies during the back-to-school season,” he told The Jordan Times.

Hajjer pointed out that individual stationery shops were able to compete with larger businesses because they offer lower prices.

However, an increasing number of stores from various sectors sell stationery supplies at cost during high-demand periods as a marketing strategy to attract customers, he said.

This approach is illegal, and the syndicate has submitted a complaint to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, who promised to pursue the matter further, according to Hajjer.

He noted that the ministry circulated official warning letters to commercial stores, instructing them to abide by the commodities they are authorised to sell.

“But we need a more effective approach, involving proactive measures or stricter penalties to prevent this,” he added.

Hajjer noted that the prices of stationery supplies are currently lower than they were last season.

The rise in shipping costs after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the prices of commodities in all sectors, he said.

Over the last three months, shipping costs, which vary weekly depending on supply and demand as well as oil prices, have decreased by over 50 per cent, almost returning to their normal, pre-pandemic levels, he added.