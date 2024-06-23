Stakeholders report increase in farms, chalets bookings during Eid holiday

AMMAN — Local farm and chalet rental businesses saw an incease in bookings during the long Eid Al Adha holiday, according to stakeholders.

Speaking with The Jordan Times over the phone, farm business owners said that holidays present an immense opportunity to boost their bookings and revenues, adding that occupancy rates have at least doubled during the Eid holiday.

Mahmoud Kharabsheh, owner of a farm near the Dead Sea, reported a 50 per cent increase in occupancy since the start of the holiday. “Even after the holiday ended, demand has remained strong,” he noted.

Marwan Samara, who owns several chalets in Salt and Ajloun, noted that stakeholders are capitalising on the high season after a relatively slow start in 2024. Demand has now increased by over 60 per cent, with both locals and tourists making reservations, he added.

“Our businesses provide an escape for locals who choose not to travel and for tourists seeking outdoor activities with family and friends,” said Samara.