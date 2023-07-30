SSIF, ASEZA chiefs explore investments in ‘Golden Triangle’ region

CEO of the Social Security Investment Fund Ezzeddin Kanakrieh with officials during a field tour (Photo courtesy of SSIF)

AMMAN — CEO of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) Ezzeddin Kanakrieh held a meeting with Chief Commissioner of Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Al Fayez to explore avenues for strengthening investments in Aqaba and the wider “Golden Triangle” region composed of Aqaba, Petra and Wadi Rum.

During the meeting, both parties delved into current plans and initiatives aimed at maximising SSIF's contributions to the region's economic prosperity. Additionally, they explored the vast potential for capitalising on investment opportunities in the burgeoning city of Aqaba, according to a SSIF statement.

Talks also covered the potential to develop prime land owned by the SSIF in Aqaba, and possibilities for establishing new tourism, leisure and commercial ventures that cater to the diverse needs of tourists.

Kanakrieh also visited the InterContinental Hotel in Aqaba, and the adjoining Aqaba Tourist Beach project and the Aqaba Gateway commercial complex owned by Al Daman for Investment Company. He also visited the Fountain commercial complex, owned by Jordan Duty Free Shops and Tala Bay Resort, a flagship property owned by Jordan Projects for Tourism Development.

The SSIF is a strategic investor in the tourism sector through several investment arms: The National Company for Tourism Development (wholly owned), in addition to a 61 per cent stake in Al Daman for Investment Company, 56 per cent in Jordan Duty Free Shops and around 9 per cent in Jordan Projects for Tourism Development.