SSC sentences man to death, 2 others to prison for murder of AND agent
By Rana Husseini - Sep 22,2022 - Last updated at Sep 22,2022
A view of the State Security Court building (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Wednesday sentenced one man to death and two other defendants to prison terms of seven and 15 years for the murder of an Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) agent during a raid in Irbid in November 2018.
The court declared the three defendants guilty of murdering Lt. Ahmad Rawahneh in mid-November, and handed them the maximum punishment.
Rawahneh was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on November 16.
The defendants were also convicted by the SSC with charges of resisting police officers.
The SSC also ordered one of the three defendants to pay JD5,000 in fines for charges of smuggling and possessing illicit drugs.
The SSC prosecutor asked the court to inflict the maximum punishment on the defendants.
The tribunal comprised judges Col. Muwafaq Masaeed, Lt. Col. Safwan Zubi and Lt. Col. Rami Azzam.
Thursday’s verdicts will automatically be reviewed by the Court of Cassation within the next 30 days.
