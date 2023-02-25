Spring’s approach signals financial relief for Jordanian families

As spring approaches, Jordanians are wishful that heating bills will decrease as temperatures increase, leaving families with a little extra cash to cover the remainder of their monthly expenses (File photo)

AMMAN — As spring approaches, Jordanians are wishful that heating bills will decrease as temperatures increase, leaving families with a little extra cash to cover the remainder of their monthly expenses.

According to custom, ancient Arabs divided the year into seasons based on specific stars that appear in the sky at certain times of the year.

The sky was separated into 28 different parts, each representing a place in which the moon descends one night, and the sun descends for 13 days.

“Saed” season, which according to the observations of ancient Arabs, lasts for around 50 days, begins on February 1 of each year. The “Saed” season is divided into five different sub-categories, the first of which is “Saed Al Thabeh” which lasts from February 1 to February 12. This period is understood to be the coldest time of the year.

This period is followed by “Saed Ebla” — which translates to “swallow” in Arabic — which lasts from February 12 to 25. At this time, the earth “gulps down” all the rainwater, temperatures begin to rise and cold weather gradually dissipates.

“Saed Al Saud" follows as a time when flowers ripen and bloom, and signs of the beginning of spring start to appear. This period extends from February 25 to March 10.

The final period is known as “Saed Al Khabaya”. “Khabaya” translates to “hidden things” in Arabic, named for the slow reemergence of reptiles, which hide throughout the winter. This period extends from March 10 to March 22.

According to the ancient divisions of the seasons, Jordan has now entered the beginning of spring.

According to Arabia Weather, an Amman-based weather forecasting company, temperatures are expected to increase throughout week.

The weather will be mostly sunny, with the appearance of scattered clouds forecast on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 23 degrees Celsius during the day this week, according to Arabia Weather.

“With spring comes hope,” Nidal Amari, a father of four children, told The Jordan Times.

Amari added that spring “brings relief indeed”, as heating bills will be reduced as electricity consumption decreases.

According to Amari, his family can only stay warm when they leave the heat on for hours during the winter, which costs “tonnes” of money.

Additionally, Amari’s children have to go to indoor places to play due to harsh temperatures.

“This requires a ‘crazy’ amount of cash,” said Amari.

“Prices of fruits and vegetables become bearable during spring and summer,” Neda Abu Rub, a homemaker, told The Jordan Times.

This winter, the prices of fruits and vegetables have been “extremely high”, Abu Rub said.

“Cold weather takes its toll on people,” she added.