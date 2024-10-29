Sport tourism: marathon in Wadi Rum is not only about running, winning as elsewhere

WADI RUM — Runners from around the world gathered for the 11th edition of the International Wadi Rum Marathon. Organised by Unlimited Distances, the marathon offered far more than just a competitive race. It became a journey that united sport, culture, and adventure, giving participants the chance to explore the breathtaking desert and experience Bedouin hospitality.

Unlimited Distances, a Jordanian company founded by Mohammad Swaity and known for its innovative sporting events such as the Eco Trail Run in Wasfi Tal Forest, brought together runners from all walks of life.

“This marathon combines sport and tourism,” said Mona Qibti from the organising team to The Jordan Times. “People travel from different countries for this experience. Although we usually have more local participants, this year saw a significant rise in foreign runners,” she added. Despite these successes, she noted challenges in convincing participants of Jordan’s safety. Participants could choose from three categories : a 10 km run, a 22 km run, and the 84 km Ultra Marathon split over two days, 62 km on the first day, and 22 km on the second.

Global gathering in Wadi Rum

This year’s marathon attracted a diverse group of runners, including athletes, diplomats, students, residents, and international visitors. Champions from Morocco, Qatar, Palestine, Iraq, and Syria competed, including Ahmed Sebbar from Morocco, who dominated the 84 km Ultra-Marathon. “Our participants came from all over the world,” said Ibrahim Abu Asbeh, General Secretary of the Jordan Athletics Federation. He built a team of around 30 runners from various countries. “We even had to close registrations early – both the camp and race were fully booked,” he added.

Participants from the UK, South Korea, the US, France, Netherlands, Italy, and other nations were drawn to Wadi Rum’s beautiful landscapes. Kevin, a South-Korean resident of Amman, reflected on the race : “Wadi Rum felt like another planet. This marathon feels like a race without borders, with so many different nationalities, blending Jordanian and international atmosphere. Even with the language barrier, I felt genuinely welcomed in this area, it definitely added to my experience as a foreigner in Jordan.”

Maria, a 77-year-old American participant, embraced the challenge of the 10k run with enthusiasm. “It was easy, with only a little sand,” she said, “The event was excellently organised with plenty of water stations and great food afterwards.”

RB, a 27-year-old American researcher residing in Amman, added, “I also ran the 10 km; It was an amazing experience for my first time in Wadi Rum. I am so grateful to be welcomed here and supported — it makes me want to come back and spend more time with the people.”

Some runners combined training for the marathon with exploring Jordan, using segments of the famous Jordan Trail. A French-Italian duo, competing for the 84k Ultra Marathon as a relay team, shared how they trained by running segments of the renowned Jordan Trail to adjust to Wadi Rum’s challenging terrain.

More than a race

Beyond the competition, the marathon offered participants a meaningful cultural experience. The setting of Wadi Rum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, allowed runners to engage with local traditions, camping under the stars, enjoying Bedouin hospitality and meals, and embarking on desert safaris.

Abby, a British-Australian student in Amman, reflected on the deeper impact the marathon had on her stay in Jordan. “Running at sunrise in the desert was magical, but it was also the chance to connect with locals and I certainly spoke more Arabic this weekend than I ever did since the start of my trip to Jordan,” she said to The Jordan Times.

Some runners dedicated their participation to meaningful causes. Eva, a Swiss humanitarian worker recently evacuated from Beirut, ran the 22 km race to raise funds for Lebanon and the Lebanese Red Cross, collecting over 700 dollars with fundraising. “While I feel grateful to be safe in Amman, my heart remains in Lebanon,” she shared.

Sport tourism

Unlimited Distances continues to grow its mission of combining sports with tourism, fostering an environment where athletes and tourists meet locals in a spirit of unity. As one of the few local companies hosting races in Jordan, they stand out in a field largely dominated by European and American organisations.

For many participants, the experience extended far beyond the race itself. Ella, a British student, noted that the marathon allowed her to experience Wadi Rum in a way few visitors do. “It is sport tourism,” she said. “It was so much more than just visiting. Running through the desert felt special —it added a whole new dimension to my time here.”

Even frequent Wadi Rum traveler Abood, a Jordanian runner, found himself captivated once more. “I have been to Wadi Rum many times, but every visit feels special. There is no place like it in the world,” he said, after completing the 10 km race.

As the runners crossed the finish line, they left Wadi Rum with more than just medals. They carried with them memories of starry nights, shared meals, and moments of connection that transcended borders. Whether it was a first-time runner like Ella or a seasoned athlete like Sebbar, the marathon became a shared celebration of endurance, culture, and the unifying power of sport in one of the world’s most iconic desert landscapes.