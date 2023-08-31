SPARK, Qatar Fund for Development campaign for green entrepreneurship and jobs

In addition to an online campaign that uses the hashtag #GreenGeneration, artist’s have created painted wall murals on the streets of Amman that inspire the public to support green initiatives (Photo courtesy of SPARK)

AMMAN — SPARK, in collaboration with the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), is advocating for more green entrepreneurship in Jordan, which has the potential to create 24 million jobs globally by 2030.

Supporting the country’s national strategic plan to create 31,000 jobs by transitioning to a green water sector and promoting sustainable agriculture practices, the new advocacy campaign raises awareness about the pressing demand for skilled employees and employers in the green economy, specifically within the water, agriculture and energy sectors, according to a joint statement.

Since 2018, SPARK, a leading organisation in supporting youth, and QFFD have supported thousands of startups and micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Jordan to help the transition to more sustainable business models and enhance the green skills of Jordan’s young professionals.

“Enabling the younger generation to embrace the green economy isn’t an option anymore; it is a must to invest in a more sustainable future that benefits everyone. Let’s all come together to promote green advancement, establish environmentally aware employment prospects and care for the planet to allow it to flourish under the energy of our young leaders,” said Murad Hamzeh, SPARK’s expert on SMEs and entrepreneurship in Jordan.

Throughout the campaign, SPARK and QFFD cast a spotlight on home-grown stories of green startups that are innovating industries, as well as encouraging the Jordanian public to engage in green practices by supporting green businesses.

One such startup is Smart Green, a company that harnesses the power of tech to assist farmers in optimising water and fertiliser usage. The intelligent system delivers precise water and nutrients to crops, resulting in water savings of up to 70 per cent.

