Spanish football legends Casillas, Salgado visit Petra

By JT - May 12,2025 - Last updated at May 12,2025

AMMAN — Spanish football legends and former Real Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Michel Salgado on Monday visited the ancient city of Petra as part of a tour of Jordan.

Recognised as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, Petra continues to draw international figures with its historical and cultural significance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two footballers were welcomed by Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Breizat, who briefed them on Petra’s archaeological heritage, tourism appeal, and ongoing preservation efforts. Commemorative gifts were also presented to the guests in honour of their visit.

Expressing his admiration, Casillas described Petra as “majestic and beautiful”, noting that the site exceeded his expectations and stands as a testament to the ingenuity of the Nabataeans.

Salgado called Petra not only a world-class archaeological treasure, but also a powerful symbol of Jordanian hospitality. He commended the organisation of the visit and the warm reception the delegation received.

The visit comes as part of PDTRA’s ongoing initiative to host influential global personalities to raise Petra’s profile and promote Jordan as a premier tourism destination.