You are here
South African embassy commemorates Mandela International Day
Jul 20,2024 - Last updated at Jul 20,2024
The Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Amman honours on Thursday Nelson Mandela International Day (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Basma, the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Amman honoured on Thursday Nelson Mandela International Day, under the theme "The fight against poverty and inequality is still in our hands."
The event, held at Mabarrat Umm Al Hussein, brought together children, volunteers, and dignitaries to reflect on Mandela’s enduring legacy and the ongoing struggle against global inequalities, the Jordan New Agency, Petra, reported.
South African Ambassador to Jordan Tselane Mokoena said "It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality."
Mokoena applauded institutions like Mabarrat Umm Al Hussein Children’s Home for their tireless work in alleviating poverty and providing crucial support to vulnerable children.
The celebration featured children from Al-Mabarrah actively participating in planting trees and flowers, symbolising hope and a commitment to a sustainable future.
Mokoena also emphasised that the goals of the Umm Al Hussein Foundation align with the theme of Nelson Mandela International Day 2024.
"The welfare of less privileged children was closest to Nelson Mandela's heart," she said, reflecting on Mandela’s commitment to defending the rights of marginalised groups and his tireless fight against injustice and racism.
Related Articles
AMMAN — South Africa's Ambassador to Amman Tselane Mokuena praised Jordan's peace efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians and
AMMAN — The South African embassy on Wednesday celebrated the Nelson Mandela International Day in Amman by commissioning the painting of the
AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma, president of the Goodwill Campaign’s higher committee, on Saturday attended an Iftar banquet at the Mabarrat Umm
Opinion
Jul 17, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.