South African embassy commemorates Mandela International Day

The Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Amman honours on Thursday Nelson Mandela International Day (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Basma, the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Amman honoured on Thursday Nelson Mandela International Day, under the theme "The fight against poverty and inequality is still in our hands."

The event, held at Mabarrat Umm Al Hussein, brought together children, volunteers, and dignitaries to reflect on Mandela’s enduring legacy and the ongoing struggle against global inequalities, the Jordan New Agency, Petra, reported.

South African Ambassador to Jordan Tselane Mokoena said "It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality."

Mokoena applauded institutions like Mabarrat Umm Al Hussein Children’s Home for their tireless work in alleviating poverty and providing crucial support to vulnerable children.

The celebration featured children from Al-Mabarrah actively participating in planting trees and flowers, symbolising hope and a commitment to a sustainable future.

Mokoena also emphasised that the goals of the Umm Al Hussein Foundation align with the theme of Nelson Mandela International Day 2024.

"The welfare of less privileged children was closest to Nelson Mandela's heart," she said, reflecting on Mandela’s commitment to defending the rights of marginalised groups and his tireless fight against injustice and racism.