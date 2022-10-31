SOFEX US pavilion showcases ‘strength of industry’ — ambassador

The United States, Jordan, and 32 other participating countries joined together in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) in Aqaba on Monday (Photo courtesy of US Embassy)

AMMAN — The United States, Jordan, and 32 other participating countries joined together in Aqaba on Monday to take part in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX).

SOFEX is the world’s preeminent Special Operations exhibition and conference. The event is being held at the Aqaba Gate Aviation of the King Hussein International Airport between October 31, and November 3.

“The US Security and Defence Pavilion showcases the strength of US industry, ranging from innovations in tactical equipment and weaponry to military vehicles and communications systems. The United States and Jordan enjoy a longstanding partnership that includes a robust military assistance programme, through which American firms are well positioned to support Jordan’s defence capabilities,” said US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster.

“The US values its strategic partnership with Jordan and its regional allies, and SOFEX provides, yet, another opportunity to interact on an international stage with partners and industry professionals across the Special Operations Forces to advance our regional objectives and security against emerging and hybrid threats”, said a statement from the US Embassy.

Founded in 1996 by His Majesty King Abdullah, SOFEX-22 is the 13th iteration of this exhibition and has been a biennial event since its conception, growing in scale every time.

This year’s exhibition will showcase 28 US companies, as well as display a wide-range of US military capabilities ranging from Imagery Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms, Joint Tactical Air Controllers, Thermal Optics, a UH-60G helicopter, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, to include capabilities associated with several different units currently stationed within the CENTCOM Area of Operations, including Jordan, the statement added.