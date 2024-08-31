SOFEX 2024 Kicks off on Tuesday in Aqaba

AMMAN — Under Royal patronage, the 14th Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference SOFEX 2024, will kick off on Tuesday in Aqaba.

Under the theme "Collaboration and Convergence to Strengthen Global Security", the three-day event will feature the participation of 73 countries and more than 300 global defence and security companies at the Aqaba International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The SOFEX 2024 will also attract military leaders and civilian officials from participating countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.