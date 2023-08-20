Socioeconomic pressures drive private-public school migration

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Aug 20,2023 - Last updated at Aug 20,2023

AMMAN — Despite the uptick in students transferring from private to public schools, officials say that over 20 per cent of Jordanian students are still enrolled in private institutions.

This year, around 17,000 students transferred from private to public schools, which could be a consequence of broader socioeconomic factors, experts say.

Ahmad Masa’feh, Ministry of Education’s spokesperson, told The Jordan Times that until Sunday afternoon, over 17,000 students were approved to transfer from private to public schools, while 8,000 students transferred from public to private institutions.

According to Masa’feh, the numbers are expected to change as the transfer process continues into the second week of the first semester.

“The figures provided are preliminary, adjustments will likely occur,” Masa’feh added.

Munther Suwrani, president of the Private School Owners Association, told The Jordan Times that around 500,000 students in Jordan attend around 3,200 private schools and kindergartens.

Meanwhile, around 1.7 million students attend public, UNRWA and military schools, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. These students are distributed across 4,271 schools, 4,062 of which are public schools.

Education expert Rana Weshah told The Jordan Times that the trend of student transfers between public and private schools raises important questions about the quality of education provided in both sectors.

“The transfer count signifies a mismatch between students’ needs and what each school type provides,” Weshah added, noting that the trend reflects an increased demand for affordable education options due to socioeconomic pressures.

“This trend indicates the need for government policies that enhance the quality and accessibility of public education,” said Weshah.

Economist Khaled Salameh told The Jordan Times that the affordability and effectiveness of private education is the primary reason for this shift.

“Private schools are very expensive and have a reputation of straining families’ financial resources,” Salameh added, highlighting that socioeconomic pressures lead to shifts in enrolment patterns.

“Families experiencing economic fluctuations often opt out of private schooling due to financial constraints,” said Salameh, urging the government to examine the accessibility and quality of public education.