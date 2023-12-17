Social media dominates Jordan’s digital landscape with 95.8% engagement rate — survey

AMMAN — In the digital landscape of Jordan, social media has emerged as the primary driver of Internet usage, according to a recent survey on the adoption and use of communication and information technology in households in 2022.

The survey, jointly conducted by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Department of Statistics, showed that engagement with social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram ranked at the forefront of services utilised by individuals aged five years and above with a staggering engagement rate of 95.8 per cent.

The survey was cited by the government-owned Al Mamlakah TV.

Activities on these platforms range from watching and downloading photos, films, and videos to listening to music and engaging in electronic gaming, with a prevalence of 78.6 per cent.

“The Central region of Jordan stands out with the highest percentage, reaching 81.4 per cent,” according to the survey.

Bayan Odeh, digital communication expert, told The Jordan Times that the dominance of social media in Internet usage signifies a profound shift in how individuals connect and consume content.

“This trend reflects the growing influence of these platforms as primary communication channels,” Odeh added.

Odeh added that the survey underscores the need for businesses to align their marketing and communication strategies with the preferences of the majority, who are actively present on various social media platforms. “It is important for companies to harness this digital landscape for effective outreach,” said Odeh.

Ayah Kilani, marketing and social media expert, told The Jordan Times that the survey findings align with the global trends observed in the digital landscape.

“The pervasive use of platforms like TikTok and Instagram showcases the evolving nature of online communication, with individuals actively participating in diverse content consumption and creation,” She added.

Moving beyond social media, the survey sheds light on the financial aspect of technology adoption. The average monthly spending on smartphones in Jordan stands at JD8.2, while regular mobile phones are budgeted at JD3.9.

The results stress the widespread mobile phone ownership, with 99 per cent of urban households and 98.6 per cent of rural households owning a mobile phone, be it a smartphone or a regular phone.

Regionally, smartphone ownership peaks at 99 per cent in the central region, 99.3 per cent in the northern region, and 97.8 per cent in the southern region.