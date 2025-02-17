You are here

Social Development Ministry, UNFPA sign agreement to boost protection services

By JT - Feb 17,2025 - Last updated at Feb 17,2025

Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and United Nations Population Fund representative in Jordan Himyar Abdulmoghni on Monday sign a cooperation agreement (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative in Jordan Himyar Abdulmoghni on Monday signed a cooperation agreement aimed at supporting the ministry’s social service offices in managing family and juvenile protection cases.

The agreement focuses on enhancing the capacity of 19 social service offices across the Kingdom that specialise in handling domestic violence cases, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the signing ceremony, attended by UNFPA Programme Coordinator Tsovinar Harutyunyan, Bani Mustafa highlighted the significance of the partnership with UNFPA and its role in supporting various joint programmes. 

She stressed the need to establish a classification mechanism for domestic violence cases within a comprehensive case management framework that prioritises the best interests of individuals.

Bani Mustafa also highlighted the importance of training social workers to enhance their skills theoretically and practically, ensuring that the cooperation leads to tangible results during the agreement’s implementation period.

The UNFPA representative expressed appreciation for the ministry’s efforts, noting their alignment with UNFPA’s goals and programmes in areas such as policy development, institutional capacity-building, and awareness programmes on domestic violence.

 

