Shboul reviews study on information literacy in Jordan

Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul meets with the follow-up team overseeing the media and information education project on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul on Thursday chaired a meeting with the follow-up team overseeing the media and information education project.

During the meeting, the team was briefed on a comprehensive study, conducted by the Jordan Media Institute, which assessed the state of media and information literacy in Jordan in line with the National Strategy for Media and Information Education (2020-2023).

Shboul stressed the importance of the study as a summary of national efforts to promote media and information literacy, emphasising its pivotal role in Jordan’s presentation for the upcoming UNESCO international conference, titled the “Global Week for Media and Information Literacy and Youth Agenda”, scheduled for October 23-25 and hosted by the Kingdom.

Reviewing the study, former minister of culture Bassem Tweissi said that the study, developed in collaboration with UNESCO, highlights Jordan’s progress in the dissemination of media and information education after years of work.

The study examined the evolution of media literacy from 2013 to 2023 and the national plan for media and information education 2020-2023, Tweissi said

The study highlighted Jordan’s transition from UNESCO’s third to fourth scenario, indicating widespread media literacy and the presence of a national policy.

It recommended developing a second national plan for 2024-2028 and outlined sector-specific policies.

The Jordan Media Institute on Thursday released the study’s findings to media representatives and UNESCO delegates, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.