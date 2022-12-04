Shboul highlights modernisation tracks at 2nd Jordanian Youth Conference

Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul speaks during the second Jordanian Youth Conference, hosted at the Jordan University for Science and Technology, on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, Jordan is starting its second centennial with a new national development project titled “Moving towards the future”, which includes new political, economic and administrative plans, Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul said on Sunday.

During a speech at the inaugural session of the second Jordanian Youth Conference — hosted at the Jordan University for Science and Technology (JUST) and organised by the Jordan Society for Thought, Dialogue and Development — Shboul said that His Majesty King Abdullah, during the Speech from the Throne, stressed the importance of moving ahead with the three modernisation paths.

The minister expressed the government’s pledge to move forward with the three modernisation tracks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Regarding political modernisation, he said that the government — following the endorsement of the political parties and elections laws and relevant constitutional amendments — pledged to provide political conditions to conduct the first parliamentary elections on a partisan basis.

Shboul said that the youth, both males and females, are the priority for the political modernisation system which organises partisan activities at higher education institutions.

The minister urged the youth to engage in political life, in light of their effective role in making a change and shaping the future. Shboul also cautioned young people to avoid rumours that aim to spread frustration among the youth.

JUST President Khalid Salem said that Royal directives and government programmes stemming from Letters of Designation highlight the importance of “enhancing the national identity through building a solid base for a generation of entrepreneurs with a high level of political awareness.”

Hamid Bataineh, head of the Jordan Society for Thought, Dialogue, and Development, noted that the society has launched a national initiative titled “University dialogue” that aims at political and economic empowerment of the youth to enhance their participation in political life and decision-making process.