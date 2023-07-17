Shboul attends Jordan News Agency Petra’s 54th anniversary

By JT - Jul 17,2023 - Last updated at Jul 17,2023

Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul during the 54th anniversary celebration of the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul on Monday attended the 54th anniversary celebration of the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Shboul lauded Petra’s professionalism and dedication to upholding the state’s mission. He emphasised that the agency is well-equipped to embrace the national vision, encompassing the political, economic and administrative modernisation plans.

“Petra has never disseminated false news, breached privacy, encouraged false rumours and news, or used hate-filled rhetoric,” he said, showcasing these principles as the base of its strength.

Shboul also commended the tireless efforts of Petra’s employees, applauding their commitment to serving the nation’s causes.