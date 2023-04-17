Sharm El Sheikh Jordanians’ preferred destination for int’l eid travel this year

Representative image. Travel agencies representatives told The Jordan Times on Monday that Sharm El Sheikh has emerged as Jordanians’ top pick for eid travel this year (File photo)

AMMAN — Jordanians looking to travel abroad during this year’s Eid Al Fitr holiday are choosing Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt as well as Turkey’s Istanbul and Antalya as their destinations of choice, according to travel agency representatives.

Travel agencies representatives told The Jordan Times on Monday that Sharm El Sheikh has emerged as Jordanians’ top pick for eid travel this year.

The sources also named Antalya and Istanbul as popular destinations, with one source also identifying Trabzon, Georgia, as another prominent option for eid vacationers.

“These are very popular destinations as they are generally very affordable,” one source said.

The latest figures from the Central Bank of Jordan revealed that Jordanians are spending more on outbound tourism compared with last year.

The data showed that outbound tourism spending rose by 26.2 per cent during March of this year compared with the same month of 2022, totalling JD99.2 million ($139.9 million).

As for the first quarter of 2023, Jordanians travelling abroad spent 68.4 per cent more than the same period of last year, at a value of JD299.4 million ($422.3 million).