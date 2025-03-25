Sharia Court says divorce rate drops for 3rd consecutive year

Family counseling and religious advisory experts says that divorce remains a pressing social issue in Jordan, requiring a balanced approach that integrates religious, social, and psychological awareness (JT file)

AMMAN — Supreme Judge Department spokesperson Ismail Noah Qudah noted that divorce is a global social phenomenon that must be addressed with wisdom, neither exaggerated nor underestimated.

He said that divorce rates worldwide are measured per 1,000 people, with Jordan’s rate standing at 2.6 per 1,000 in 2021, 2.4 in 2022, and 2.3 in 2023, according to the Chief Islamic Justice Department.

Qudah stressed that Sharia courts are the sole authorities authorised to document divorces or rule on marital separations. He said that not every inquiry about divorce leads to its finalisation, as documentation remains at the discretion of the Sharia judge, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also noted that divorce rates have declined in recent years, with no significant increase recorded during the holy month of Ramadan. Additionally, 74 per cent of divorces occur through mutual agreement, indicating that impulsive decisions play a minimal role in overall divorce rates.

Divorce remains a pressing social issue in Jordan, requiring a balanced approach that integrates religious, social, and psychological awareness, according to family counseling and religious advisory experts.

Specialists emphasised that early intervention through guidance and counseling can help prevent marital breakdowns, adding that the Iftaa Department and the Supreme Judge Department play a key role in providing religious and family counseling, advocating for patience, self-restraint, and constructive dialogue as essential tools for resolving disputes.

Experts also urged academic and media institutions to raise awareness about marital rights and responsibilities and equip couples with strategies to manage life pressures.