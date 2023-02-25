You are here
Shamali, Moroccan minister discuss cooperation on vocational training
By JT - Feb 25,2023 - Last updated at Feb 25,2023
Labour Minister Yousef Shamali and the Moroccan Minister of Economic Inclusion Small Business, Employment and Skills Younes Sekkouri hold talks in Amman on Friday (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Labour Minister Yousef Shamali and the Moroccan Minister of Economic Inclusion Small Business, Employment and Skills Younes Sekkouri on Friday held talks in Amman to explore cooperation on vocational training.
Shamali commended Morocco’s support in providing a grant to establish and equip a specialised centre for vocational training in Amman.
Shamali and Sekkouri visited the 11-dunum site allocated to the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) on the airport road, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The Morocco-supported centre would contribute to building and developing the vocational and technical skills of younger Jordanians, with a focus on training participants in specialisations needed in the labour market.
The training is to include car maintenance, medical equipment formulation, and specialised professions in hospitality and electronic equipment maintenance.
