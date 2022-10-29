Senate president attends inauguration of Mexican-Jordanian Friendship Association

Mexican Ambassador to Jordan Roberto Rodríguez Hernández, Senate President Faisal Fayez, political figures and media representatives at a ceremony at Hernández’s residence, on Wednesday (Photo by Rayya Al Muheisen)

AMMAN — The Mexican-Jordanian friendship association will contribute to boosting cultural, economic and tourism exchange between the two countries, said Mexican Ambassador to Jordan Roberto Rodríguez Hernández.

Hernández held a ceremony at his residence on Wednesday to announce the establishment of the Mexican-Jordanian friendship Association, in the presence of Senate President Faisal Fayez and political figures and media representatives.

“The establishment of the association is a significant step in advancing bilateral ties between the two countries,” Hernández said during his opening remarks.

Hernández added that the establishment of the Mexican-Jordanian friendship association will strengthen commercial, economic, cultural and academic ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Samer Azzeh, communication director at the embassy of Mexico, said that in the raging environments of war, conflict and turmoil, Jordan is a “safe haven” for peace and development.

“We see Jordan establishing bridges of friendships and deepening relations with other countries and nations,” Azzeh added.

Azzeh stated that the aim of the association is to strengthen cooperation between Mexico and Jordan, noting that the association will contribute to the development of joint ventures and opportunities in business, trade and investment between Jordan and Mexico.

“It will also facilitate the holding of business exhibitions and economic activities between the two countries,” said Azzeh.

Azzeh noted that several memorandums of understanding were recently signed between the Jordanian Businessmen Association and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) with their Mexican counterparts.

Meanwhile, President of the association Barakat Awajan said that the establishment of the association will contribute to deepening relation between Mexico and Jordan.

“The aim of the association is to build bridges between investors from both countries and increase bilateral trade, cultural and tourism exchange,” Awajan added.

Awajan stated that Mexico is the number one car exporter in the American continent. Furthermore, Mexico is a very rich country in terms of touristic sites.

“There are currently 31 historical sites registered at the UNISCO’s world Herriage list, which makes Mexico the fifth country worldwide by number of heritage site,” Awajan added.