Senate Friendship Committee meets with French ambassador

Members of the Jordanian-French Friendship Committee of the Senate meet with French Ambassador in Amman Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian-French Friendship Committee of the Senate, chaired by Senator Issa Murad, on Sunday met with French Ambassador in Amman Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison over further improving bilateral relations.

Murad stressed the importance of increasing the volume of French investments in the Kingdom, including in education, the economy, development and communications, also commenting on the need to enhance present investment opportunities in order to attract French investors to Jordan.

The committee chair also highlighted the importance of strengthening the two countries' partnership, particularly in the economic and parliamentary fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Murad also referred to bilateral agreements between the two countries related to enhancing cooperation in the energy, water, religious and historical tourism, public transport and technology, as well as projects related to food security and military cooperation.

The ambassador noted that France is a "key" partner for Jordan, adding that his country supports the Kingdom in realising peace and stability in the region.

The ambassador also referred to France’s support for the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and for His Majesty King Abdullah's stances towards settling the Arab-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.

The diplomat noted that France's investments in the Kingdom are the highest among European nations, amounting to around $1.6 billion across various sectors, which directly and indirectly provides around 16,000 jobs.