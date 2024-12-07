Sela's Training Initiative cultivates local expertise to safeguard Petra's monumental treasures

AMMAN — Sela for Training and Protection of Heritage is an NGO that recently organised trainings in rope access conservation for local experts.

It has been the continuation of Sela's mission to involve the local communities for preservation, supported by the Drosos Foundation and the Petra Development and Tourism Regional Authority (PDTRA).

It also leverages the expertise of Amman’s Polygon Training Centre, which trained and certified Sela’s staff, and Acrobatica, Europe’s leading company in rope-access techniques, whose specialists provided hands-on training in Petra.

According to the head of Sela, the training programme seamlessly combined theoretical knowledge with practical application, preparing participants to meet the unique challenges of restoring Petra’s monumental structures.

"The journey began with an introductory session in Florence, Italy, where trainees were introduced to rope-access techniques by Acrobatica experts. This was followed by certification training at the Polygon Training Centre in Amman and practical sessions on-site in Petra under the guidance of Acrobatica’s specialists," Ronza underlined.

The idea is to empower Jordanians with specialised skills to safeguard Petra’s rich legacy but also to foster sustainable economic opportunities for communities.

“Participants gained proficiency in essential rope-access techniques, including the use of anchor points, knot systems, and personal protective equipment. Furthermore, advanced modules included rope descents and ascents, transitions and rescue procedures,” Ronza explained, adding that the programme culminated in an independent descent on the Tomb of Sextus Florentinus, marking a major professional milestone for the trainees.

“We are honoured to have played a role in this significant endeavour. Sharing our expertise with the talented Sela team, who are working tirelessly to preserve Petra, fills us with pride. Education and knowledge-sharing have always been the foundation of our success, and this collaboration exemplifies the impact of that philosophy," said Anna Marras CEO of Acrobatica Group.

Five women became the first female conservators in Jordan, certified in rope-access conservation.

“These remarkable women are trailblazers in Jordanian conservation,” said Ronza. “Their achievements are a source of inspiration and a powerful example of what can be accomplished when opportunity meets determination. We are immensely proud to support their journey.”

“The training programme is part of Sela’s flagship initiative, ‘Jordanian Archaeology as a Sustainable Industry.’ This long-term project, supported by the Drosos Foundation, aims to establish heritage conservation as a cornerstone of Jordan’s economic and social development,” Ronza highlighted,

Ronza added that by cultivating local expertise and promoting sustainable practices, the project seeks to transform Jordan’s cultural heritage into a thriving, community-driven industry that supports tourism and preserves historical treasures for future generations.

“With this project, we are envisioning a sustainable future for Jordanian archaeology,” Ronza emphasised, adding “Our trainees are not only preserving Petra but are also laying the foundation for an industry that empowers communities and drives growth.”

Sela and international stake-holders teamed up to preserve the local cultural heritage and inaccessible monuments.

"As we invest in local talent, we are also investing in the future of Jordan’s cultural heritage. This initiative is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and education,” Ronza concluded.