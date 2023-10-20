Security beefed up on routes leading to Jordan Valley — PSD

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Thursday launched a comprehensive security presence on all routes leading to the Jordan Valley regions, reiterating their call for all individuals to adhere to designated rallying points and to cooperate with police on the ground.

The PSD also emphasised its commitment to operating in accordance with security strategies designed to ensure compliance with the orders and guidelines, particularly those related to the identification of gathering points, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The security plans also focus on preventing any gatherings in border regions or in spots that have the potential to disrupt daily life or pose a risk to citizens, the PSD said.