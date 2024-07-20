Schools embrace chess to boost student skills

AMMAN — Realising the importance of chess in modern education, schools across the Kingdom integrate chess programmes into their school activities.

On the occasion of World Chess Day, which is observed annually on July 20, educators told The Jordan Times that integrating chess classes into their programmes has had a positive effect on students’ social habits and educational performance.

“Chess is one of the most ancient, intellectual and cultural games, with a combination of sport, scientific thinking and elements of art,” according to the UN website.

The game also fosters fairness and mutual respect, contributing to an environment of tolerance and understanding. Furthermore, chess plays a role in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its associated goals, the website added.

Alla Rateb, a school director in Amman, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Saturday, “Chess is a strategic game that imparts crucial skills, not just for educational growth but for life.” She also emphasised that chess encourages social interaction among students of various ages, fostering a positive school environment.

Dana Salah, a math teacher in Amman, said, “Introducing chess to our school helped students develop the ability to analyse situations, evaluate options, and consider multiple factors simultaneously.”

She also stressed the importance of teaching young students hobbies that enhance decision-making, planning, creativity, discipline, and concentration.

"Since the programme’s introduction a year ago, 20 students have been enrolled in chess classes, with plans to increase the frequency of classes. We’re excited about the progress and are committed to expanding our chess program,” Salah concluded.