Saudi Cultural Days kick off

A craftsman at work during the Saudi Cultural Days at the Irbid Cultural Centre (Photo courtesy of Culture Ministry)

AMMAN — The Saudi Cultural Days, organised by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the selection of Irbid as the Arab Capital of Culture for 2022, kicked off on Monday evening.

The four-day event will be marked by a variety of cultural and artistic events, highlighting Saudi heritage and identity at the Irbid Cultural Centre.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar noted that the cultural days are evidence of “the deep … humanitarian, spiritual and brotherly relationship”between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, which is marked by a common heritage.

“Together, we dream of drawing a unique picture that derives its colours from the fraternal ties and shared heritage of the two countries… We also set forth a poem bearing the secrets of brotherhood, friendship and Arab spirit,” Najjar said, addressing the Saudi delegate.

The minister also described culture as a “bridge”, bringing Jordan and Saudi Arabia closer to each other and to the rest of the world.

Moreover, she stressed the importance of preserving the Arab cultural heritage and maintaining the two countries’ customs and traditions, while at the same time encouraging creativity and innovation.

Representing the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Executive Director of the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission Sultan Al Bazie said that Jordan feels like a “second home” to Saudis.

“It’s a country where we don’t feel like strangers, as we manage to find many commonalities between us in arts, customs and traditions that are almost identical,” he said.

Bazie added that these celebrations “bring us together in a cultural and artistic frame beyond the political crises and problems besetting most of the Arab world”.

The cultural days involve photography exhibitions, films, theatrical shows, live demonstrations of traditional Saudi handicrafts, a series of folkloric dances as well as performances by the Saudi National Music Band.

A Saudi coffee “majlis”, assembly in Arabic, is also set to receive guests at the Irbid Cultural Centre, as an essential component of the Kingdom’s culture and hospitality traditions.