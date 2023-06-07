Saqqaf stresses need for comprehensive investment support at JOPEX exhibition

Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf during a meeting with investors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Palestine, Iraq, and Syria on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf has urged businesspeople and investors to seize the investment opportunities available in Jordan.

During a meeting with investors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Palestine, Iraq, and Syria, who are currently participating in the third Jordan Packaging Exhibition (JOPEX) at the ministry, Saqqaf stressed the need to provide investors with comprehensive support and post-investment assistance through the ministry.

Saqqaf highlighted the distinctive attributes of investing in Jordan, including its secure and stable business environment, a robust legislative framework that provides clear direction for investors and competitive investment benefits and incentives, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

She also noted that Jordan has signed numerous agreements with Arab countries and nations beyond the region, paving the way for new export markets for Jordanian products.

Saqqaf added that all investments established in Jordan enjoy equitable treatment, as the law governing the investment environment ensures that foreign investors receive similar treatment to that of local investors.

The minister stressed that many economic reforms have been implemented to enhance the business climate in alignment with the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033.

“The Ministry of Investment was established to be the main reference for investment in the Kingdom,” she said, adding that the new Investment Environment Law and its related bylaws and instructions were approved according to the best international practices.

The ministry has prepared a document detailing key investment opportunities, such as public-private partnership projects that can be funded in the water, transport, digital economy and education sectors, she said.

Investment opportunities in highly competitive industries such as information technology, tourism and medical tourism, pharmaceutical industries and life sciences, healthcare services, food industries, apparel and textiles, agriculture and agricultural labour, logistics services, and chemicals and fertilisers, have also been detailed in the document, Saqqaf added.