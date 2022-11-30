Speakers during the launch of the first ‘Jordanian Network to Combat Digital Violence Against Female Journalists’ on Wednesday (Photo by Maria Weldali)

AMMAN — The [email protected] programme for digital safety, in partnership with the Information and Research Centre of the King Hussein Foundation (IRC-KHF), on Wednesday launched the first “Jordanian Network to Combat Digital Violence Against Female Journalists”.

In her keynote address, [email protected] national coordinator Lina Momani said that “usually, female journalists feel lonely when addressing digital violence, as digitally abused female journalists cope with loneliness”.

Female journalists “walk this path alone” and do not receive needed support, due to “weak laws that deter digital violence, or those which govern journalistic work”, she pointed out.

The network comes as part of a wider project aimed to create a digital violence-free society, Momani said, adding that due to growing percentage of digital violence against female journalists in particular, a group of Jordanian female journalists who are members of one of the [email protected] initiatives established a committee to form a network to address digital violence.

[email protected] for women and youth in the MENA region, a multi-year programme implemented by the Canadian think tank SecDev, seeks to change perceptions and behaviours as well as increase awareness towards digital safety.

IRCKHF Director Ayman Halaseh, highlighted the importance of such a network, noting that “we are proud to start this network in line with the 16 days of activism”.

The launch event included a panel session, which featured discussions about the challenges facing women journalists online.