Safadi, UNRWA’s Lazzarini discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the challenges the UN agency face in providing essential services to refugees as a result of the dangerous escalation and the ongoing war on Gaza.

Safadi said that Jordan has initiated mobilising urgent humanitarian and medical aid for the Palestinians in Gaza Strip in full and prior coordination with Egypt. Additionally, Jordan is identifying the needs of Palestinians in the West Bank prior to promptly dispatching them, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also stressed the centrality of the agency's role in delivering humanitarian aid to the “brotherly” people of Palestine in Gaza, emphasising Jordan's full support for UNRWA.

Safadi stressed the importance of facilitating the entry of humanitarian and medical aid into Gaza and removing all barriers that hinder UNRWA’s pivotal role.

For his part, Lazzarini briefed Safadi on the challenges facing UNRWA and the financial difficulties that limit its capability to carry out its vital humanitarian role in Gaza.

Safadi and Lazzarini stressed the importance of supporting UNRWA in fulfilling its mandate, especially under the developments occurring in Gaza and its surroundings.

Also on Tuesday, Safadi, over the phone, held talks with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, discussing efforts to prevent and protect the whole region from the ramifications of the escalation in Gaza.

Safadi stressed the need to open a political horizon to find a resolution to the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and achieve a lasting and just peace realising security and stability.