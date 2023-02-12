Safadi, UN Women representative review reform process

AMMAN — Jordan is moving ahead steadily towards enhancing its democratic process and “building a future that future generations deserve” through the Kingdom's comprehensive political, economic and administrative modernisation plans, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi said on Sunday.

During a meeting with UN Women Representative to Jordan Nicolas Burniat, Safadi reviewed several reforms and laws that have been endorsed by the Lower House, as well as the parliamentary procedures that support women's rights, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed that women’s empowerment is a priority for the Lower Chamber to pave the way to guaranteeing wider participation and representation in Parliament. For his part, Burniat praised the recent political, economic and administrative reforms in the Kingdom, adding that UN Women in Jordan works with several stakeholders to enhance women's participation in various political, economic and social fields.