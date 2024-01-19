Safadi, Turkish foreign minister discuss latest developments, efforts to halt Israeli war on Gaza

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday held extended talks over the latest developments in Gaza and means to intensify efforts aimed at halting the war on Gaza in a way that guarantees protecting civilians and delivering enough aid to the besieged strip.

The two ministers discussed several bilateral and regional issues. In a press conference following the talks, Safadi said that Fidan's visit to Jordan is part of coordination and consultations that intensified over the past months as a result of the joint position in facing the Israeli aggression on Gaza, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He stressed that Jordanian-Turkish relations are "historic" and reflected in the ongoing cooperation in various areas, where the two countries seek to expand them further under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The minister also said that the two countries have clear stances in rejecting displacement and any Israeli presence in Gaza. He also stressed that dealing with Gaza after halting the aggression should be within a holistic approach that stresses the unity of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Safadi reiterated the need to resume efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the conflict based on the two-state solution that establishes an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of pre-1967, to live in security and peace with Israel. He also said that the ongoing aggression would take the entire region into more wars and conflicts, as the region is witnessing tensions on several fronts.

Fidan said that Jordan is a "stability island" in a geographical region full of problems and turmoil, stressing the Kingdom's important contributions to the region. He also said that his country attaches great importance to political consultations with Jordan over regional issues, mainly those related to Palestine, especially since the random Israeli attacks are still ongoing in Gaza.

The Turkish minister said that this massacre must stop immediately and the illegal siege on Gaza must be lifted. He said that it is completely unacceptable for Israel to justify its attacks on Palestinians for security reasons, adding that Israel's acts, on the pretext of guaranteeing its security, represent a "sheer expansion and occupation". He noted that "the expansion of Israel's lands after every war is tangible evidence".

Fidan said that it is not Israel that is facing a security threat, yet it is Palestinians and regional countries that are threatened, calling on the world to see this truth, where speaking only about Israelis and ignoring security threats against Palestinians will bring war rather than peace to the region.

The minister welcomed the lawsuit filed by South Africa before the International Court of Justice against Israel, expressing hope for the court's decision to halt the Israeli attack to reach a permanent ceasefire.

Fidan also stressed that the blockade on Al Aqsa Mosque and its historical status is a red line for all Muslims, adding that Turkey attaches great importance to Jordan's role in protecting holy sites in Jerusalem.

As for the crisis in Syria, the minister said that Jordan and Turkey are the most affected by the ramifications of the conflict in Syria, mainly when it comes to refugees, referring to ongoing cooperation to address the issue.

He added that the commercial exchange volume between the two countries in 2023 reached some $1 billion, noting that the Jordanian-Turkish joint economic committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting to further boost existing cooperation with Amman.