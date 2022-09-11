Safadi, Norway parliament delegation talk ties, region

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Parliament of Norway, Ine Eriksen Soreide, as well as members of the committee currently visiting Jordan, on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met with Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Parliament of Norway Ine Eriksen Soreide, as well as members of the committee currently visiting Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Safadi highlighted the solid Jordanian-Norwegian partnership, underlining the importance of evident developments in bilateral ties over the past several years.

He also affirmed maintaining coordination in regard to regional and international issues, briefing the delegation on the Kingdom’s endeavours to resolve regional crises and achieve security and stability.

The two parties focused on efforts exerted to resolve the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with international law and the references adopted in the region, according to Petra.

They also discussed the Syrian crisis, refugee issues, and the fight against terrorism, the Petra report said.

The foreign minister extended thanks to Norway for the support it provides to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stressing the need to continually support the agency to enable it sustain its vital services to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its UN mandate.

He also highlighted Norway's role in chairing the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) to mobilise international support for Palestinians.

The Norwegian delegation commended the development in Jordanian-Norwegian relations, praising the Kingdom's role in enhancing security and stability in the region and hosting refugees.

On August 29, Safadi received the Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, and both sides expressed keenness to increase cooperation in various fields, Petra reported.