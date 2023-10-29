Safadi holds separate meetings with Belgium, Cyprus foreign ministers on Israeli war on Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discusses with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on Monday ways to halt the ongoing war on Gaza (Photos courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday, met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in separate meetings to discuss ways to halt the ongoing war on Gaza.

Safadi stressed the need to bring to a halt the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the international community should intervene to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip which Israel war is turning into "hell" in clear violation of international law.

Safadi also stressed that it is important to build on the resolution that the UN has adopted on Friday on stopping the war, protecting civilian and upholding legal humanitarian obligations.

The Foreign Minister said that only a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that embodies the independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the June 4, 1967 lines, would guarantee security and peace for the Palestinians and Israel.

He also reiterated that Jordan condemns targeting of civilians and all forms and acts of violence and terrorism against them.

In a meeting with Belgian foreign minister, Safadi thanked Belgium for voting in favour of the resolution in the United Nation General Assembly. The resolution won the votes of two thirds of the votes.