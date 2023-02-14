You are here
Safadi congratulates Cyprus president-elect Christodoulides
By JT - Feb 14,2023 - Last updated at Feb 14,2023
Ayman Safadi
AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate Cyprus president-elect Nikos Christodoulides.
“Congratulations to dear friend, former #Cypriot FM @Christodulides on his election as 8th President of #Cyprus. We highly value the strong ties of friendship between our two countries, and looking forward to further strengthening them. Best of luck to a true friend of Jordan,” Safadi tweeted.
