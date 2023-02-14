Safadi congratulates Cyprus president-elect Christodoulides

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate Cyprus president-elect Nikos Christodoulides.

“Congratulations to dear friend, former #Cypriot FM @Christodulides on his election as 8th President of #Cyprus. We highly value the strong ties of friendship between our two countries, and looking forward to further strengthening them. Best of luck to a true friend of Jordan,” Safadi tweeted.